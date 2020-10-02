See All Counselors in Miami, FL
Yanelle Martinez, LMHC

Yanelle Martinez, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL. 

Yanelle Martinez works at Fernandez Counseling Serivces PA in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fernandez Counseling Serivces PA
    7100 SW 99th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-0000
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Oct 02, 2020
    Dr. Martinez is an absolutely amazing therapist. She works with her patients in a way that allows them to dig deeper into their problems and understand why they are experiencing such problems. Her sessions are extremely eye opening and encouraging. She makes you realize things about yourself that have been hidden for years. I highly recommend her!
    About Yanelle Martinez, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1053746123
