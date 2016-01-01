Overview of Dr. Yaron Maya, OD

Dr. Yaron Maya, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Maya works at Maya vision Center in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.