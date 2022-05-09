Yaseen Kady, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yaseen Kady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yaseen Kady, PA-C
Overview of Yaseen Kady, PA-C
Yaseen Kady, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.

Yaseen Kady's Office Locations
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-9100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Care
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Referred here by my primary for thyroid and kidney issues - plan was to see the PA first and then the MD few weeks later as they are booked out. In my past, PAs typically aren't my first choice but Mr Kady was top notch.. better than many physicians I have seen. The facility also has its own lab and ultrasound machine which make it convenient. Mr kady was very knowledgeable, efficient, and just top-notch care .. I will be following up with him! Went way against my stereotype regarding PAs... very happy to return. I recommend this clinic highly .. it's a bit hard to find though, next to crossline church. I recommend coming early to find the building.
About Yaseen Kady, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053962233
Education & Certifications
- Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
- UC San Diego
