Yaseen Kady, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview of Yaseen Kady, PA-C

Yaseen Kady, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.

Yaseen Kady works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yaseen Kady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arthritis
Blood Disorders
Anemia
Arthritis
Blood Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Care
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2022
    Referred here by my primary for thyroid and kidney issues - plan was to see the PA first and then the MD few weeks later as they are booked out. In my past, PAs typically aren't my first choice but Mr Kady was top notch.. better than many physicians I have seen. The facility also has its own lab and ultrasound machine which make it convenient. Mr kady was very knowledgeable, efficient, and just top-notch care .. I will be following up with him! Went way against my stereotype regarding PAs... very happy to return. I recommend this clinic highly .. it's a bit hard to find though, next to crossline church. I recommend coming early to find the building.
    Jennifer — May 09, 2022
    About Yaseen Kady, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053962233
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC San Diego
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yaseen Kady, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yaseen Kady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yaseen Kady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yaseen Kady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yaseen Kady works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Yaseen Kady’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Yaseen Kady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yaseen Kady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yaseen Kady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yaseen Kady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

