Yoorim Choi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yoorim Choi, CH
Overview
Yoorim Choi, CH is a Chiropractor in Fountain Valley, CA.
Locations
- 1 18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 847-6727
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Choi to anyone experiencing pain , or other ailments. She has helped my back pain and insomnia, while using both, chiropractic and acupuncture therapy .
About Yoorim Choi, CH
- Chiropractic
- English, Chinese
- 1023039450
Frequently Asked Questions
Yoorim Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yoorim Choi speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Yoorim Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yoorim Choi.
