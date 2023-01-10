Yvette Talton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yvette Talton, FNP
Overview of Yvette Talton, FNP
Yvette Talton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Yvette Talton works at
Yvette Talton's Office Locations
-
1
Ur Medicine Primary Care - Artemis Health2561 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 202, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 244-7330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yvette Talton?
Positive in every way..
About Yvette Talton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740525146
Frequently Asked Questions
Yvette Talton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yvette Talton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yvette Talton works at
4 patients have reviewed Yvette Talton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yvette Talton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yvette Talton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yvette Talton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.