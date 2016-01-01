See All Nurse Practitioners in Ann Arbor, MI
Zahra Moshref, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Zahra Moshref, APN

Zahra Moshref, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Zahra Moshref works at Cvs Pharmacy #03584 in Ann Arbor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Zahra Moshref's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cvs Pharmacy #03584
    209 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 769-1804

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Photo: Zahra Moshref, APN
About Zahra Moshref, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952899106
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Zahra Moshref has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Zahra Moshref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Zahra Moshref works at Cvs Pharmacy #03584 in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Zahra Moshref’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Zahra Moshref. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Zahra Moshref.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Zahra Moshref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Zahra Moshref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

