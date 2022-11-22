Overview of Dr. Zeelane Desai, OD

Dr. Zeelane Desai, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Desai works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Sun City Del Webb in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.