Residents of Baton Rouge have several healthcare options available to them, including Baton Rouge General and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which has a total of 1,647 licensed beds. Woman’s Hospital - Baton Rouge, a 168-bed facility, offers a full range of services to women of all ages. Veterans’ healthcare resources include Magnolia Care Center Veteran’s Home and VA Baton Rouge South Clinic.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a 988-bed hospital and the only Level-2 trauma center in Baton Rouge. U.S. News rates Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Baton Rouge and as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Baton Rouge General Medical Center as high-performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
A geriatrician is a primary care physician who cares for older adults, especially people 65 and older. Geriatricians have the additional training and experience needed to care for older adults, who often begin to experience more complex health issues as they age.
What conditions do geriatricians treat?
There are many conditions that geriatricians treat in older adults, including:
What procedures do geriatricians perform?
There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:
Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include:
When should I go to a geriatrician?
The age at which you start seeing a geriatrician depends on many factors, including your lifestyle, chronic conditions, medications, and more.
You may want to visit a geriatrician if you:
What can I expect from my first geriatrician appointment?
Your first appointment with a geriatrician will be similar to starting a new relationship with a primary care physician. Expect your doctor to ask about your medical history, medications you take, conditions you’re living with, or any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Your geriatrician will also conduct a physical exam, may recommend blood work or other diagnostic tests, and will likely provide counsel about lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of life.
What questions should I ask my geriatrician?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a geriatrician. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.