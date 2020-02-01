Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Templeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Aaron Templeton works at
Locations
-
1
Tristar Skyline Medical Group3443 Dickerson Pike Ste G30, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 234-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aaron Templeton?
Aaron was great. Knowledgeable and caring!
About Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689974420
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Middle Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Aaron Templeton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Aaron Templeton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aaron Templeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aaron Templeton works at
24 patients have reviewed Aaron Templeton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Templeton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Templeton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Templeton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.