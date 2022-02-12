Dr. Alexander Abramson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Abramson, OD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Abramson, OD
Dr. Alexander Abramson, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.

Dr. Abramson's Office Locations


Dr. Alexander Abramson16503 Nacogdoches Rd Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 653-6209
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I have an issue with my eyes I trust him!!!! He has been always awesome!!!! I have been coming to see him for the past 7 years!!! He really cares about his patients and he really helped me when I was in need!!!
About Dr. Alexander Abramson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1508987504
Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.