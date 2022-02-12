Alexandra Vite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Vite, NP
Alexandra Vite, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Uc San Diego Health200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (440) 785-5992
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
I never usually post reviews online, but I just feel it is so important to share my family's experience because Alexandra, quite honestly, saved my child's life. She is truly an amazing provider, not only because her expertise working with children (it's obvious from the second you start talking to her that she really knows what she is talking about and is just so so knowledgeable) but also due to her ability to just be so genuinely kind and compassionate! From the second we started talking to Alexandra, it was obvious that she was different from all the other psychiatrists we had seen over the years. Not only is she able to connect with my kids in a way that no one else has but she's also someone my husband and I completely trust and feel confident with. I cannot put into words just how fortunate we feel to have found her. She is the reason my family has been able to reach a point of true healing and we will forever be grateful for the impact she's had on our lives!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780042002
Alexandra Vite accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Vite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Vite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Vite.
