Dr. Alfredo Crespo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Crespo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Studio City, CA.
Dr. Crespo works at
Locations
Dale K. Rose Lmft Inc. A Marriage and Family Therapist12725 Ventura Blvd Ste K, Studio City, CA 91604 Directions (818) 763-2745
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Doctor Crespo for 10-15 sessions. I had never been to a psychologist before. I chose to see him because of the years if experience. He quickly learned to help me understand my way of thinking. He is amazing, he helped me understand my way of thinking and gave me the tools to better understand who I was and who I am because of what I went through. I emerged a warrior and champion because I had no other option, I was a victim of child sexual abuse and more. I now understand what I have to work with to get better outcomes regardless of what I think do or say. I didn't have an opinion when I was 5 years old now as a grown adult I do. Thank you doctor Crespo for your amazing words that helped me put together the puzzles in my mind. Doctor Crespo you are a genius!
About Dr. Alfredo Crespo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1841207495
Education & Certifications
- CSUN
Dr. Crespo speaks Spanish.
