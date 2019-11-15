Overview of Dr. Alissa Irons, OD

Dr. Alissa Irons, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Irons works at BLINK in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.