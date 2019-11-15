See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Alissa Irons, OD

Optometry
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alissa Irons, OD

Dr. Alissa Irons, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Irons works at BLINK in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irons' Office Locations

    Dr Alissa M. Irons LLC
    201 Slate Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 247-3463

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Very pleased that my VA benefits brought me here. Office is beautiful, Dr. Is personable and staff is courteous and helpful. A special thanks to Jim who listened to my needs and brought me up to date with my eyecare meeds.
    BALTUNIS — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Alissa Irons, OD

    • Optometry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740306521
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern College of Optometry
    • NEW MEXICO STATE UNIVERSITY
