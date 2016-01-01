Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Albuquerque, NM

Find qualified optometrists near you in Albuquerque, NM who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

151 Results for Optometry near Albuquerque, NM

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Albuquerque, NM

Residents of Albuquerque have several healthcare options available to them, including Encompass Health and Lovelace Health System, which has a 263-bed primary care facility: Lovelace Medical Center. The University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital - Children’s Center offer pediatric care in the area. Veterans in Albuquerque can receive care at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center or one of 13 community-based outpatient clinics in the area.

Albuquerque’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Presbyterian Hospital as the #1 healthcare option in Albuquerque and central New Mexico. Presbyterian Hospital rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • hip replacement
  • knee replacement

University of New Mexico Hospitals operates over 30 clinics around New Mexico and rates as high performing in four procedures and conditions, including:

  • heart attack
  • heart failure
5 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.