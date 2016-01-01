Heather Calkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Calkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Calkins, NP
Overview
Heather Calkins, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Heather Calkins works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen1135 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Calkins?
About Heather Calkins, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1578194262
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Calkins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Calkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Calkins works at
Heather Calkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Calkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Calkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Calkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.