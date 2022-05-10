See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Amy Knight, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Knight, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Knight, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Amy Knight works at Metro South Health Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MetroSouth Health Center at West Beverly
    11250 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 779-7500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Knight?

    May 10, 2022
    I have met with Amy several times over a number of years. She never hurries the visit and listens carefully. If necessary or questionable, Ms. Knight will promptly go in with the doctor and question him. Plus, she is patient, asks good questions, and is very nice.
    MaryLouP — May 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Knight, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Knight, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Knight to family and friends

    Amy Knight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Knight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Knight, PA-C.

    About Amy Knight, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922175702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Knight, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Knight works at Metro South Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Amy Knight’s profile.

    Amy Knight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Knight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Knight, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.