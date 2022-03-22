See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Amy Toenjes, ARNP

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Amy Toenjes, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Greensboro, Nc and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

Amy Toenjes works at First Coast Neurosciences in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Professional Park
    7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-3689
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dizziness
Alzheimer's Disease
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2022
    She was extremely thorough and encouraging in attempting to treat my wife's issues with a progressive nuerological disorder possibly related to Parkinson's. She seems extraordinarily knowledgeable regarding current medications and which may be best suited to treat my wife.
    Mike S — Mar 22, 2022
    Photo: Amy Toenjes, ARNP
    About Amy Toenjes, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457334906
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Greensboro, Nc
    Undergraduate School
    • Lenoir-Rhyne College, Hickory, Nc
