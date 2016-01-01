See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Ann Kuehl, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ann Kuehl, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Ann Kuehl works at Sinai Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinai Medical Group
    1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 257-6552
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ann Kuehl, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477759561
