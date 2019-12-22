Arta Seferi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Arta Seferi, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Arta Seferi, FNP-BC
Arta Seferi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Arta Seferi works at
Arta Seferi's Office Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arta Seferi?
She is an excellent nurse practitioner.
About Arta Seferi, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740617547
Frequently Asked Questions
Arta Seferi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arta Seferi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arta Seferi works at
4 patients have reviewed Arta Seferi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arta Seferi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arta Seferi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arta Seferi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.