See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Arta Seferi, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Arta Seferi, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Arta Seferi, FNP-BC

Arta Seferi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Arta Seferi works at LENOX HILL HOSPITAL in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mercurius, NP
Michelle Mercurius, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kymara Kyng, NP
Kymara Kyng, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Arta Seferi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-2000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Arta Seferi?

    Dec 22, 2019
    She is an excellent nurse practitioner.
    John Cooper Cuddy — Dec 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Arta Seferi, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Arta Seferi, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Arta Seferi to family and friends

    Arta Seferi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Arta Seferi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Arta Seferi, FNP-BC.

    About Arta Seferi, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740617547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arta Seferi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Arta Seferi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arta Seferi works at LENOX HILL HOSPITAL in New York, NY. View the full address on Arta Seferi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Arta Seferi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arta Seferi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arta Seferi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arta Seferi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Arta Seferi, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.