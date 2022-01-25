See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Ashley Cole, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ashley Cole, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ashley Cole works at Smart Medical Care, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smart Medical Care, Las Vegas, NV
    8970 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 473-5333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Let me just ! that living here in Nevada has been great but its really hard to find good Doctors . and I have been here 25 yrs . she is a keeper to bad she is leaving . but the facility she is leaving is still a good one , and all the doctors there are awesome . I highly recommend this facility . Thank you Ashley ! Jacob and I will miss you very much ! thank you for all your support and help ! your a good Dr, i wish all the blessings in the world . May the good Lord continue to guide your path in Righteousness , you deserve all your hearts desires . Than you ! <3
    Elizabeth Najera — Jan 25, 2022
    Photo: Ashley Cole, PA-C
    About Ashley Cole, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457776999
    Primary Care
