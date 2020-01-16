See All Family Doctors in Mishawaka, IN
Ashley Thiele, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Thiele, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Unity Physicians Hospital.

Ashley Thiele works at HealthLinc in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthlinc -mishawaka
    420 W 4th St, Mishawaka, IN 46544 (574) 307-7673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Unity Physicians Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2020
    She's the most down to earth Dr I've had, and is so easy to talk to. She never seems in a hurry and has good suggestions when I ask for advice. She's one of the only Doctors I've had that doesn't discount the things I suggest, and she's really supportive.
    Alicia Pemberton — Jan 16, 2020
    Photo: Ashley Thiele, FNP-BC
    About Ashley Thiele, FNP-BC

    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104281583
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University
    • ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Thiele, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Thiele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Thiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Thiele works at HealthLinc in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Ashley Thiele’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ashley Thiele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Thiele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Thiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Thiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.