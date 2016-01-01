See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD

Cornea & Contact Management
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD

Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Houston / College of Optometry

Dr. Wallace-Tucker works at University Eye Institute in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallace-Tucker's Office Locations

    Univ. Eye Institute
    4901 CALHOUN RD, Houston, TX 77204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 743-2020
    Bellaire Family Eye Care
    5001 Bissonnet St Ste 107, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 664-8090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Drops
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Drops

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Posticus Circumscriptus Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Wallace-Tucker's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Wallace-Tucker

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD

    • Cornea & Contact Management
    • English, Chinese
    • 1407169824
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    • University of Florida
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace-Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace-Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace-Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace-Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace-Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace-Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

