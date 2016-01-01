Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace-Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD
Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University of Houston / College of Optometry
Dr. Wallace-Tucker's Office Locations
Univ. Eye Institute4901 CALHOUN RD, Houston, TX 77204 Directions (713) 743-2020
Bellaire Family Eye Care5001 Bissonnet St Ste 107, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 664-8090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Wallace-Tucker, OD
- Cornea & Contact Management
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University of Florida
- Optometry
Dr. Wallace-Tucker speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace-Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace-Tucker.
