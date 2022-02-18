See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Becky Prideaux Blodgett, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (13)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Becky Prideaux Blodgett, ARNP

Becky Prideaux Blodgett, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Becky Prideaux Blodgett works at Prideaux - Blodgett LLC in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Becky Prideaux Blodgett's Office Locations

    Prideaux - Blodgett LLC
    7808 Pacific Ave Ste 3, Tacoma, WA 98408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 503-6178
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    About Becky Prideaux Blodgett, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942274204
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Becky Prideaux Blodgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Becky Prideaux Blodgett works at Prideaux - Blodgett LLC in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Becky Prideaux Blodgett’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Becky Prideaux Blodgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Prideaux Blodgett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Prideaux Blodgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Prideaux Blodgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

