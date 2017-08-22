See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Beth Seibert, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Beth Seibert, APRN

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Beth Seibert, APRN

Beth Seibert, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Beth Seibert works at Community Health Alliance Center For Complex Care in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
3.8 (29)
View Profile

Beth Seibert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Hlth Alliance-ctr for Complex Care
    330 CRAMPTON ST, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 329-6300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Beth Seibert?

    Aug 22, 2017
    Beth cares. I almost hate to recommend her as I want to keep her for myself. She is so intelligent but does not come off as a know it all or pompous in anyway. She will work with you to get to the bottom of hard to diagnose conditions. She is very approachable and by far the best doctor I have ever delt with. If she think a drug is junk she will tell you. If she thinks there is a better drug out there she tells you that too. She's a great doctor.
    John in Reno, NV — Aug 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Beth Seibert, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Beth Seibert, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Beth Seibert to family and friends

    Beth Seibert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Beth Seibert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beth Seibert, APRN.

    About Beth Seibert, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245304732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Seibert, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Seibert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth Seibert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Seibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Seibert works at Community Health Alliance Center For Complex Care in Reno, NV. View the full address on Beth Seibert’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Beth Seibert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Seibert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Seibert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Seibert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Beth Seibert, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.