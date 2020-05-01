See All Psychologists in Edgewater, NJ
Brian Legg Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Legg

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian Legg is a Psychologist in Edgewater, NJ. 

Brian Legg works at Universal Medicine in Edgewater, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
4.8 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
4.9 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Universal Medicine LLC
    103 River Rd Ste 101, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 308-8995
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Legg?

    May 01, 2020
    One of the best doctors I've had in a long time, he is very professional and very generous. I feel comfortable to talking to him about all my problems and he will help me talk about them during the session. He is very approachable as well.
    — May 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Legg
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Legg?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Legg to family and friends

    Brian Legg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Legg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Legg.

    About Brian Legg

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114399383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Legg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Legg works at Universal Medicine in Edgewater, NJ. View the full address on Brian Legg’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brian Legg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Legg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Legg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Legg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Legg?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.