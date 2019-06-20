Dr. Brian Williams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Williams, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Williams, OD
Dr. Brian Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Northeastern State University / School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
-
2
Smith Dermatology Clinic9940 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very blessed to have Dr. Williams take care of my eyes!
About Dr. Brian Williams, OD
- Optometry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902802895
Education & Certifications
- Ambulatory Surgical Center In Tulsa, Ok
- Northeastern State University / School Of Optometry
- Southwestern State University
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
