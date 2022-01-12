See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Brittany Bossert, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittany Bossert, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brittany Bossert, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Brittany Bossert works at Hamilton Family Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC
    2290 Ogletree Ave Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 643-3772
  2. 2
    Primary Care
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 698-2435
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittany Bossert?

    Jan 12, 2022
    I have seen Brittany for years. She has seen me through many phases of my life such as pre and post-pregnancy, weight loss surgery, mental health issues, etc. She has always been empathetic and answered any questions I have. She truly listens to me and I trust her. This was important for me since many of my previous providers blamed things on my weight alone. I have told many friends about Brittany and everyone who ended up seeing her has also felt the same way about her as I do.
    — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brittany Bossert, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brittany Bossert, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Bossert to family and friends

    Brittany Bossert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittany Bossert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Bossert, ARNP.

    About Brittany Bossert, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144664301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Bossert, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Bossert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Bossert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Bossert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Bossert works at Hamilton Family Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Brittany Bossert’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Brittany Bossert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Bossert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Bossert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Bossert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brittany Bossert, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.