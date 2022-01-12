Brittany Bossert, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Bossert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Bossert, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Bossert, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Brittany Bossert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC2290 Ogletree Ave Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 643-3772
-
2
Primary Care2205 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-2435
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Bossert?
I have seen Brittany for years. She has seen me through many phases of my life such as pre and post-pregnancy, weight loss surgery, mental health issues, etc. She has always been empathetic and answered any questions I have. She truly listens to me and I trust her. This was important for me since many of my previous providers blamed things on my weight alone. I have told many friends about Brittany and everyone who ended up seeing her has also felt the same way about her as I do.
About Brittany Bossert, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144664301
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Bossert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Bossert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Bossert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Bossert works at
21 patients have reviewed Brittany Bossert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Bossert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Bossert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Bossert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.