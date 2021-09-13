Dr. Ladle accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Ladle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Ladle, PHD is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Ladle works at
Locations
Compucardiology Inc30 E Apple St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2554
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Ladle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205921061
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladle works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.