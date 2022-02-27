See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD

Optometry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD

Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Lallathin works at Southwest Eye Institute - Resler Drive in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lallathin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Resler Drive
    150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 221-6219
  2. 2
    Mesa
    4171 N Mesa St Ste 100 Bldg D, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 295-8248

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 27, 2022
Amazing. Caring and very knowledgeable.
— Feb 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD
About Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD

Optometry
  • Optometry
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1083651988
  • 1083651988
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bryan Lallathin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallathin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lallathin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lallathin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lallathin works at Southwest Eye Institute - Resler Drive in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lallathin’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallathin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallathin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lallathin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lallathin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

