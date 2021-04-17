See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Michael Foote, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (335)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Foote, MD

Dr. Michael Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Foote works at Sun Eye Care PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sun Eye Care
    5920 Cromo Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-3697
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Michael Foote, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275678492
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas University Medical Center
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Ophthalmology
