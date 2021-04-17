Overview of Dr. Michael Foote, MD

Dr. Michael Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Foote works at Sun Eye Care PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.