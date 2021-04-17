Dr. Michael Foote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Foote, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Foote, MD
Dr. Michael Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote's Office Locations
-
1
Sun Eye Care5920 Cromo Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-3697Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foote?
Friendly, professional and helpful and courteous service.
About Dr. Michael Foote, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275678492
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote has seen patients for Pterygium, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foote speaks Spanish.
335 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.