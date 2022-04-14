Candace Hinman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Hinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Hinman, PA-C
Overview
Candace Hinman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Garden City2347 S HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Take all the time you need to go over everything explains everything very well I've been going to her for about 17 years now believe she may know more than the doctors
About Candace Hinman, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861436883
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Hinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Candace Hinman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Hinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Candace Hinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Hinman.
