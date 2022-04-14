Overview

Candace Hinman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Candace Hinman works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.