Candace Hinman, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Candace Hinman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Candace Hinman works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Garden City
    2347 S HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 357-2443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Take all the time you need to go over everything explains everything very well I've been going to her for about 17 years now believe she may know more than the doctors
    Phil salone — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Candace Hinman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861436883
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candace Hinman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Hinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candace Hinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Hinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Hinman works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Candace Hinman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Candace Hinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Hinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Hinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Hinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

