Dr. Candace McCullough, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace McCullough, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candace McCullough, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in N Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with Springfiled Hosp Med Ctr
Dr. McCullough works at
Deaf Counseling Center11110 Whisperwood Ln, N Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 493-6044
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
Dr. Candace is very warm and offers insightful advices that I continue to use in my daily lives.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1659588408
- Springfiled Hosp Med Ctr
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY
Dr. McCullough speaks American Sign Language.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
