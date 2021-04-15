Carly Granata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carly Granata, PA-C
Overview
Carly Granata, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Shenandoah University.
Locations
Cave Spring Family Practice4901 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 777-4000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
She is very pleasant and attentive. Initial Visit was not rushed. Very caring and made me feel very comfortable. Will be making her my permanent PCP
About Carly Granata, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shenandoah University
Carly Granata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carly Granata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carly Granata.
