Carol Keenholts, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carol Keenholts, ARNP
Carol Keenholts, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Carol Keenholts' Office Locations
Dynacare - Queen Anne200 W Mercer St Ste 104, Seattle, WA 98119 Directions (206) 281-7163
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Carol for over 20 years. I appreciate her dedication and time commitment to each appointment. She gets into trouble by spending a lot of time with each person and tend to run late in afternoon appointments so I make sure to book time with her early in the day!
About Carol Keenholts, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346263472
Carol Keenholts accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Keenholts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Carol Keenholts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Keenholts.
