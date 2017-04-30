Dr. Springer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrie Springer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Springer, PHD is a Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Springer works at
Locations
Isra Saleh-mohd Psy.d.411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (941) 704-6668
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have a complicated past of trauma and abuse beginning in childhood and I have seen others for help in these areas. However, the amount of progress that I have found with this psychologist and the level of compassion and understanding she provides are leaps and bounds above any other mental health specialist I've seen. She specializes in treating trauma and her wisdom and expertise mixed with her genuine desire to facilitate healing have made all the difference in improving my quality of life!
About Dr. Carrie Springer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043368632
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.
