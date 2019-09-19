Dr. Casey Schmidt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Schmidt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Casey Schmidt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
Marks & Associates3325 Thomasville Rd Ste C, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 385-8222
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. You actually feel like you are being heard and that he actually cares. Always leave feeling 100x better than when I went in.
About Dr. Casey Schmidt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942346499
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
