Catherine Manga, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Catherine Manga, FNP

Catherine Manga, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. 

Catherine Manga works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Manga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2400, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Chronic Diseases
Health Screening
Heart Disease

Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Dr Catherine Manga is caring and very observant. Pays close attention to the needs and wants of her patients. Will go above and beyond to make sure you get the best care possible.
    — Oct 20, 2020
    Photo: Catherine Manga, FNP
    About Catherine Manga, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1376942391
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Lamar University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

