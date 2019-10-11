See All Physicians Assistants in North Las Vegas, NV
Chester Whitley IV, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (10)
Overview

Chester Whitley IV, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Chester Whitley IV works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Med Grp-3960 W Craig
    3960 W Craig Rd Ste 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Concerned about me. Greatly appreciated this.
    — Oct 11, 2019
    Photo: Chester Whitley IV, PA-C
    About Chester Whitley IV, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740550078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chester Whitley IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chester Whitley IV works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Chester Whitley IV’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Chester Whitley IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chester Whitley IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chester Whitley IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chester Whitley IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

