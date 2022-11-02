See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Claudia Pineda-Muyir Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Claudia Pineda-Muyir

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Claudia Pineda-Muyir is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Claudia Pineda-Muyir works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CY Medical Care
    4620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 909-1002
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Claudia Pineda-Muyir?

    Nov 02, 2022
    I can’t say enough about Claudia Pineda. She truly cares about her patients and goes above and beyond the call of duty. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for an excellent practitioner.
    Annie — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Claudia Pineda-Muyir
    How would you rate your experience with Claudia Pineda-Muyir?
    • Likelihood of recommending Claudia Pineda-Muyir to family and friends

    Claudia Pineda-Muyir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Claudia Pineda-Muyir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Claudia Pineda-Muyir.

    About Claudia Pineda-Muyir

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114166980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudia Pineda-Muyir is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Pineda-Muyir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Claudia Pineda-Muyir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudia Pineda-Muyir works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Claudia Pineda-Muyir’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Claudia Pineda-Muyir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Pineda-Muyir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Pineda-Muyir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Pineda-Muyir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Claudia Pineda-Muyir?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.