Claudia Pineda-Muyir
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Pineda-Muyir is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Claudia Pineda-Muyir works at
Locations
CY Medical Care4620 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (917) 909-1002Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about Claudia Pineda. She truly cares about her patients and goes above and beyond the call of duty. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for an excellent practitioner.
About Claudia Pineda-Muyir
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114166980
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Pineda-Muyir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Pineda-Muyir accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Pineda-Muyir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Claudia Pineda-Muyir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Pineda-Muyir.
