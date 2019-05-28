Colleen Worth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Worth, FNP
Overview of Colleen Worth, FNP
Colleen Worth, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Colleen Worth works at
Colleen Worth's Office Locations
-
1
Dtfhc At Connections1250 6th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 515-2430
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Worth?
I was blessed to come across Ms. Worth. She was very attentive to my needs and always went that extra mile to make sure I was comfortable. Thank you Colleen
About Colleen Worth, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285875427
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Worth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Worth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colleen Worth works at
3 patients have reviewed Colleen Worth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Worth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Worth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Worth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.