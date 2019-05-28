See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Colleen Worth, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Colleen Worth, FNP

Colleen Worth, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Colleen Worth works at Downtown Family Health Center At Connections in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Colleen Worth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dtfhc At Connections
    1250 6th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 515-2430
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 28, 2019
    I was blessed to come across Ms. Worth. She was very attentive to my needs and always went that extra mile to make sure I was comfortable. Thank you Colleen
    About Colleen Worth, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285875427
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Worth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Worth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Worth works at Downtown Family Health Center At Connections in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Colleen Worth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Colleen Worth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Worth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Worth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Worth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

