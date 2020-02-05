See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Corlina Johnson, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Corlina Johnson, ARNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Corlina Johnson, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Corlina Johnson works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundcare Inc
    2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-9160

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anxiety
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Corlina Johnson?

    Feb 05, 2020
    Best Dr. Ever heart of gold. So professional, caring. Pray she knows how valued she is. Venus N.
    Venus — Feb 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Corlina Johnson, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Corlina Johnson, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Corlina Johnson to family and friends

    Corlina Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Corlina Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Corlina Johnson, ARNP.

    About Corlina Johnson, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982030276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corlina Johnson, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corlina Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corlina Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corlina Johnson works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Corlina Johnson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Corlina Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corlina Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corlina Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corlina Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Corlina Johnson, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.