Cynthia Holmes, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Cynthia Holmes, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Covina, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1501 W Cameron Ave Ste 110-5, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 221-9555
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2021
    There is a limited amount of space to write this review so I will do my best to sum up how wonderful Cynthia Holmes and her services are. Cynthia goes into the sessions with an outstanding and seemingly natural ability to listen and understand you. She somehow manages to find a way to make you feel at ease with who you are. She does this so much in fact, that the feeling of ease lingers even outside of the session. There were many times during the duration of our therapy together that made me uncomfortable. What's interesting about this however was that through those uncomfortable moments, Cynthia and I uncovered who and what I truly am, and who and what I truly would like to be. To say she deserves more than 5 stars would be an understatement. The inevitable success of our collaborative efforts together are attributed to her effortless ability to look you in the eyes and see you for who you were before someone from your childhood convinced you that you're anything less than just that.
    About Cynthia Holmes, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548385289
