Cynthia Ozawa, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Wikler Family Practice Associates Professional Corp.8985 S Pecos Rd Ste 4A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 433-1332
- First Health
- Humana
Cynthia listened patiently and did not rush appointment, very kind and professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871673525
Cynthia Ozawa accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Ozawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Ozawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Ozawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Ozawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Ozawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.