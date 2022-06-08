See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Cynthia Ozawa, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Overview of Cynthia Ozawa, APN

Cynthia Ozawa, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Cynthia Ozawa works at Wikler Family Practice in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Cynthia Ozawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wikler Family Practice Associates Professional Corp.
    8985 S Pecos Rd Ste 4A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 433-1332
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 08, 2022
    Cynthia listened patiently and did not rush appointment, very kind and professional.
    diane henik — Jun 08, 2022
    Cynthia Ozawa, APN
    About Cynthia Ozawa, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871673525
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Ozawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Ozawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Ozawa works at Wikler Family Practice in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Cynthia Ozawa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Ozawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Ozawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Ozawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Ozawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

