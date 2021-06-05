Dr. Dan Litov, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Litov, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dan Litov, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Sylmar Health and Rehabilitation
Locations
Advanced Applied Psychology2001 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (323) 271-7796Monday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Litov after grieving the end of a relationship. Not only did he help me move on, but more importantly, as our sessions progressed, he helping me gain greater insight as to the defining hallmarks of a healthy relationship - romantic, familial and otherwise. Through his “Personal Bill of Rights” I now feel I have a stronger self-awareness as well as a clearer roadmap to navigate trying and difficult situations. After numerous sessions, I can attest that Dr. Litov is straight-forward, compassionate and honest when both listening to my challenges as well as when offering advice. He has the experience and the skillset to help one meet a variety of challenges provided they’re willing to do the work.
About Dr. Dan Litov, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Sylmar Health and Rehabilitation
- Center For Biobehavioral Therapy
- UCLA Sch PH
Dr. Litov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litov speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Litov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.