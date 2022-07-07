See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Dana Landry, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dana Landry, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dana Landry, NP

Dana Landry, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Dana Landry works at Medical Center Psychiatry in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Clark, APRN
Christopher Clark, APRN
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Brandi Botkin, APRN
Brandi Botkin, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dana Landry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
    3175 Custer Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 296-3141
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dana Landry?

    Jul 07, 2022
    I've been seeing Dana for over 10 years. She is more thorough in her assessment than any prescriber I have seen, and I've seen MANY - I first started meds in the mid nineties. She is thoughtful and respectful and I have always felt included as a partner in my care, which also differs from my past experiences. I have recommended her to many and will continue to do so.
    Satisfied Client — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dana Landry, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Dana Landry, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dana Landry to family and friends

    Dana Landry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dana Landry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dana Landry, NP.

    About Dana Landry, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437361755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Landry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Landry works at Medical Center Psychiatry in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dana Landry’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dana Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Landry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dana Landry, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.