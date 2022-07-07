Dana Landry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Landry, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Behavioral Health & Wellness Center3175 Custer Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 296-3141
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I've been seeing Dana for over 10 years. She is more thorough in her assessment than any prescriber I have seen, and I've seen MANY - I first started meds in the mid nineties. She is thoughtful and respectful and I have always felt included as a partner in my care, which also differs from my past experiences. I have recommended her to many and will continue to do so.
About Dana Landry, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437361755
Dana Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dana Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Landry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.