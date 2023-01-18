Dr. David Coulson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Coulson, OD
Overview of Dr. David Coulson, OD
Dr. David Coulson, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Coulson works at
Dr. Coulson's Office Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 633-7181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Advantra
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coulson?
Dr. Coulson and the Barnett Delaney Team are top tier professionals. Thorough, attentive eye exams and service are the best in the Valley. I highly recommend their services and staff; in particular - Dr. Coulson.
About Dr. David Coulson, OD
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1376722876
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coulson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coulson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coulson works at
Dr. Coulson speaks Spanish.
421 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.