Dr. David Fairley, OD

Optometry
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Fairley, OD

Dr. David Fairley, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Fairley works at Costco Pharmacy #1079 in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fairley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #1079
    1650 E TUCSON MARKETPLACE BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 791-7355
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 11, 2020
    My visit to Dr. Fairley went as I expected. He was thorough and professional. However my pleasant surprise came as his assistant, Mirna, worked with me to locate the best contact lens solution for my particular needs. She was exceptional and continued to work with me until I ended up with the correct lenses. She was phenomenal!!
    — Dec 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Fairley, OD
    About Dr. David Fairley, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730202144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fairley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fairley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairley works at Costco Pharmacy #1079 in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fairley’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

