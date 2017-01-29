See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Deborah Cross, CRNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Overview of Deborah Cross, CRNP

Deborah Cross, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Deborah Cross works at Abington Plaza Medical Assocs in Abington, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborah Cross' Office Locations

    Levy Medical Plaza
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001
    Warrington
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Jan 29, 2017
    I recently saw Deb Cross she is very concerned about my problems physically and emotionally She is very compassionate and easy to talk to!!!She told me to call her on her cell phone I love her so much!!!! She is working with my internist to come up with a plan for me because I am very stressed out!!!! If you need her she is there for me no matter what day or time it is!!!! There should be more Drs and nurses out there who really treat you well!!!!
    Betsy Stein in Lansdale, PA — Jan 29, 2017
    About Deborah Cross, CRNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1699771709
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

