Deborah Foulkes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Foulkes, NCC
Overview
Deborah Foulkes, NCC is a Counselor in Maplewood, NJ.
Deborah Foulkes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnone Counseling Group LLC2130 Millburn Ave Ste D1, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Directions (917) 846-9228
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Foulkes?
Are you looking for Someone who's wonderful at listening and encouraging and having positive attitude?we'll look no more. Dr Foulkes is very kind, considerate, and thoughtful.She's the Best, not to say there's no other like her.Dr.Foulkes has it all, she's nice,very friendly, and most of all a great listener.She's not just a counselor she's a Christian counselor, someone God has implanted his seed inside of her the help us, you know she has the wisdom and all she needs to make you and I succeed
About Deborah Foulkes, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1366627713
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Foulkes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Foulkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Foulkes works at
Deborah Foulkes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Foulkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Foulkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Foulkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.