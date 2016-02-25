Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Nguyen, OD
Overview of Dr. Diana Nguyen, OD
Dr. Diana Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Sam's Club Optical 30-824212000 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX 75238 Directions (214) 341-0422
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Nguyen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1255302477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.